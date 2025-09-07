Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,306,131 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

