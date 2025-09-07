Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,135.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 649,864 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12,105.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 434,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 431,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

