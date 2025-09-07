Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 90.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
