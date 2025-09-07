Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4%

AN opened at $226.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

