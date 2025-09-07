Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 458,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

