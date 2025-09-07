Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 458,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.2%
NYSE:MOH opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.