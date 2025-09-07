Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Aaron’s by 785.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1,522.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Aaron’s by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

