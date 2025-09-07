Vident Advisory LLC Buys 16,396 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 360,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of UWM by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,265.44. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,801,152 shares of company stock valued at $59,045,314 over the last three months. 87.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.76. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.