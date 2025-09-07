Vident Advisory LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

