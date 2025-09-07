Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 103.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 28.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $2,560,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,061,314.78. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $154,681.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 563,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,705.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,072 shares of company stock worth $15,858,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The firm had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

