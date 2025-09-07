Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3,664.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

