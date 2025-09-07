Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.