Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

