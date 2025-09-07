Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.