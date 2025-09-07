Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $74.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
