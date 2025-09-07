Vident Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YPF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,179,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE YPF opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.