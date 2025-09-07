Vident Advisory LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

KMT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

