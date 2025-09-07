Vident Advisory LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

