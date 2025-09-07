Vident Advisory LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.