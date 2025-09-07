Vident Advisory LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dorian LPG by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.82. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

