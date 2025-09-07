Vident Advisory LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,671,000 after purchasing an additional 268,573 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 221,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,349,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

