Vident Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $261.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.