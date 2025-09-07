Vident Advisory LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,639,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $188.25.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

