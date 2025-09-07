Vident Advisory LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Loews by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

