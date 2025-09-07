Vident Advisory LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

