Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,933.82. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,434.54. This represents a 90.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

