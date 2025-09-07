Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,919,000 after purchasing an additional 378,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,450,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $205.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.