Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,975,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

