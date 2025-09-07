Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

