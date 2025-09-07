Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ArcelorMittal $MT

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MT stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.