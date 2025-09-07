Vident Advisory LLC Invests $488,000 in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 260,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.Talos Energy’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

