Vident Advisory LLC Invests $533,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,735,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,792,943.79. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $8,375,424. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $113.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.