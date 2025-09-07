Vident Advisory LLC Invests $587,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RGR opened at $35.38 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

