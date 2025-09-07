Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $4,652,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $7,264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE AIZ opened at $211.12 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.