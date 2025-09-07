Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.