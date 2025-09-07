Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 5,691 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Samsara by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Samsara by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

IOT stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,240. This represents a 67.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,910,783 shares of company stock worth $111,188,818 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

