Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.93. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

