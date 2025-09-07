Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 6,584 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Core & Main by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. This represents a 73.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,185.66. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,056 shares of company stock worth $29,290,714 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

