Vident Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 128.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 48.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 23.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

