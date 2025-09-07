Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,917,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 1,137.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,964 shares of company stock worth $98,925,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

