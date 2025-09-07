Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,087,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Read Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.