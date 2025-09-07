Vident Advisory LLC Sells 158,840 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,840 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 764,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

