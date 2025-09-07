Vident Advisory LLC Sells 16,357 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

