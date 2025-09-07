Vident Advisory LLC Sells 31,699 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

