Vident Advisory LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,981,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 147,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $8,024,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.