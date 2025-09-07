Vident Advisory LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $43.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

