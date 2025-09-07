Vident Advisory LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of GameStop Corp. $GME

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,905 shares of company stock worth $334,509. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

