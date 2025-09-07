Vident Advisory LLC Sells 7,347 Shares of Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Adeia alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Adeia by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,317,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adeia by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adeia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 121,424 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.