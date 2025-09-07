Vident Advisory LLC Takes $480,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,357 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EZCORP by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 740,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 263,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,025.23. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

