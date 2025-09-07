Vident Advisory LLC Trims Position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth $88,634,000. Broyhill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth $8,782,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $83.44 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

