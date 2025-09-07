Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $339.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.91.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.14.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

