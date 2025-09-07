Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Arq, Inc. $ARQ

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ARQ by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ARQ by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 177,550 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARQ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 280,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ARQ Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $302.25 million, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Arq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

